JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($19.15) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.70) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ENI Price Performance

ETR:ENI opened at €13.18 ($14.03) on Thursday. ENI has a 1-year low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a 1-year high of €14.94 ($15.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

