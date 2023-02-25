Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €30.00 by UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €35.38 ($37.64) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.74 ($21.00) and a twelve month high of €36.50 ($38.83). The company’s 50 day moving average is €34.31 and its 200 day moving average is €29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

