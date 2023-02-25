The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €45.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.23) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($20.96).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

