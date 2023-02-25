Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €74.00 by UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Knorr-Bremse stock opened at €66.78 ($71.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €58.70 and a 200-day moving average of €52.63. Knorr-Bremse has a one year low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a one year high of €92.86 ($98.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

