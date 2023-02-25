Warburg Research Reiterates €147.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €147.00 ($156.38) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Krones in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price objective on Krones in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($108.51) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krones Price Performance

KRN stock opened at €112.80 ($120.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €106.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €98.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a fifty-two week high of €113.50 ($120.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

