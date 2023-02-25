Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €2.10 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.55) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

O2D opened at €2.89 ($3.07) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.42.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

