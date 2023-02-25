UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.45 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.61) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.89 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.22).

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

