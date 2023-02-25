Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAE stock opened at €69.76 ($74.21) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 1 year high of €105.25 ($111.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.