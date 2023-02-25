Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.50 ($3.72) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.77) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 0.8 %

ETR:O2D opened at €2.89 ($3.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is €2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.42. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.