Brokerages Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Target Price at $182.44

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.44.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Insider Activity at Trane Technologies
In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,925 shares of company stock worth $5,011,431. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %
TT opened at $181.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Trane Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.78%.
Trane Technologies Company Profile
Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.
