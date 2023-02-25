Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Freshpet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.
Institutional Trading of Freshpet
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.
