Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

About Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

