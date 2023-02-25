British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $463.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $463.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on British Land from GBX 530 ($6.38) to GBX 505 ($6.08) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Panmure Gordon raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 345 ($4.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

British Land Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

