Perrigo (PRGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.8 %

PRGO stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -165.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Perrigo

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

