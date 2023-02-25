Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $6.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Telos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Telos stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. Telos has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Telos by 32.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 566,816 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 93.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,430,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Telos by 59.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

