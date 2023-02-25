Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $13.36

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.36.

ARHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,511,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1,663.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 276,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 261,138 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Price Performance

About Arhaus

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.