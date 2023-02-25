MEG Energy (MEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect MEG Energy to post earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$21.98 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.91 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.89.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

