JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 261.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.43 ($3.15).

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 185 ($2.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.23) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

LON:JD opened at GBX 179.80 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.65 ($2.25). The firm has a market cap of £9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,034.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.57.

Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

In related news, insider Andy Higginson bought 159,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($290,405.88). Company insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.