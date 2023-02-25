Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 638.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 638.17 ($7.69).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

LON:RMV opened at GBX 557 ($6.71) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 558.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.76. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,531.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 702.20 ($8.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

