AAON (AAON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AAON opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AAON has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 0.81.
AAON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
