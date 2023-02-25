Rover Group (ROVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rover Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $701.93 million, a P/E ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 1.56. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940 over the last 90 days. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rover Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rover Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ROVR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

