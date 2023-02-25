Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 4.0 %

ESTA stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $93.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ESTA. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

