Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Establishment Labs Stock Down 4.0 %
ESTA stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $93.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on ESTA. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.
