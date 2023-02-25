Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT at $34.67

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth $688,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 110.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

