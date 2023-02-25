Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target at C$105.09

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$105.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on NA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE NA opened at C$99.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.56. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.16 and a 12 month high of C$103.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 35.59%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5579151 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867. In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,088.90. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

