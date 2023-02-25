Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives $623.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $598.33.

RTMVY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 497 ($5.99) to GBX 590 ($7.11) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 457 ($5.50) to GBX 490 ($5.90) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.