ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$23.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARX shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARX opened at C$15.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.62. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.65 and a twelve month high of C$22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

About ARC Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

