Brokerages Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) PT at $12.75

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $779.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,080.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

