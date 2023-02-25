Analysts Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target at SEK 177.20

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 177.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWDBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

SWDBY stock opened at SEK 20.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1-year high of SEK 20.73.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

