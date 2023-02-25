Arko (ARKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Arko to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arko Trading Down 1.0 %

ARKO stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $966.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.27. Arko has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 163,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arko by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arko by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 102,707 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

