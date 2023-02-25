Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $23.79

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in XPeng by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

