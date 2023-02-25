Asure Software (ASUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASUR stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $220.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

