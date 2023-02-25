Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.6 %

ADUS opened at $104.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $85,118.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,229.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $85,118.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $661,309.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,429 shares of company stock worth $152,854. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

