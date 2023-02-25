Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.6 %
ADUS opened at $104.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare
In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $85,118.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,229.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $85,118.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $661,309.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,429 shares of company stock worth $152,854. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.