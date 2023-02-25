Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $35.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,910,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,961,000 after buying an additional 1,548,924 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,970,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Merus by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 799,341 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.80. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

