AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €33.30 by UBS Group

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €33.30 ($35.43) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.26) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AXA Stock Performance

EPA:CS opened at €28.41 ($30.22) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.94. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($29.46).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

