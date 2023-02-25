Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

