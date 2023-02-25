Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.40.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares in the company, valued at C$498,762.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,653 shares of company stock valued at $192,012.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

