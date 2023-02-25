TaskUs (TASK) to Release Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TaskUs from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 378,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 117.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,221 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

