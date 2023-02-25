TaskUs (TASK) to Release Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $41.87.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TaskUs from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
