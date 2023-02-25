ICU Medical (ICUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect ICU Medical to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

ICUI opened at $177.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.47 and a beta of 0.58. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.64.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,266,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after buying an additional 82,861 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.