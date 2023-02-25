UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €105.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Airbus Trading Down 2.0 %

EPA AIR opened at €121.94 ($129.72) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €107.98. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($106.35).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

