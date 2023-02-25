Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

EPA:BN opened at €53.77 ($57.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.30. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.