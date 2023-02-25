The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €48.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Danone Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.77 ($57.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.30. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($76.73).

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.