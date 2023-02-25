AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €34.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.17) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.26) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

AXA Price Performance

CS opened at €28.41 ($30.22) on Thursday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($29.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.94.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

