HEICO (HEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $609.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HEICO Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $174.87 on Friday. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average of $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HEICO Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in HEICO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $845,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

