MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,466,000 after acquiring an additional 61,377 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,524,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,622 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,984,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.