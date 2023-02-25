MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.
