Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.40.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,516 shares in the company, valued at C$498,762.20. Insiders sold a total of 34,653 shares of company stock valued at $192,012 over the last three months.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

