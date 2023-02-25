Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €185.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €202.00 ($214.89) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($143.62) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €153.70 ($163.51) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €98.58 ($104.87) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($199.04).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.