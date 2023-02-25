Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,262 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 112% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,419 put options.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

