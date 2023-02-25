NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($68.64) to GBX 6,100 ($73.46) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($73.46) to GBX 6,550 ($78.88) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($84.30) to GBX 7,200 ($86.71) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($67.44) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,536.00.

NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Thursday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

