Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target at $22.71

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

