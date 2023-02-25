Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $35.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,618. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5,906.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 271,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,198.40 and a beta of 1.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

