Analysts Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) PT at $90.00

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after acquiring an additional 743,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,016,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

